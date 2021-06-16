Menu
Dwight Stein
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Dwight Stein

Dwight Kenneth Stein, 68, Bismarck, passed away June 12, 2021, at CHI St. Alexius Hospital Bismarck. A celebration of Ken's life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 18 at Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St. For those not attending the service will be streamed live on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Feel free to wear your Bison or Packer Gear.

Ken was born Oct. 1, 1952, one of five children, to Melvin and Doris Stein. He was raised and educated in Steele. After high school he attended NDSU and earned a bachelor's degree in science and math. He started his work career as a biomedical engineer at the Garrison Hospital and later at St Alexius in Bismarck.

He had a lifelong passion for playing or watching all sports, especially football. (BISON and PACKERS!!) He also loved the sports of hunting and fishing! Ken was a strong patient man who fought a long courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He spent the last five years with his second family at the Baptist Care Center with the caring staff and residents.

Ken will forever be remembered by his wife, Gail Gunderson Stein, of 47 years, his beloved children, Corey (Marissa) Stein, and Jamie (Josh) Peshek, mother, Doris Stein, sister, Ruth (Gregg) Nelson and brother, Darin Stein, treasured grandchildren Rylan and Brenner Peshek, along with countless other family and friends who were blessed to know him.

Ken was preceded in death by his father, Melvin, sister, Lennis Steiner, and brothers, Keith and Robert Stein.

Memorials can be given to our local Bismarck Parkinson Group.

Those wishing to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Service
1:00p.m.
For those not attending the service will be streamed live on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page
ND
Jun
18
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Gail, We are so very sorry for the loss of your beloved husband. Know we are thinking and praying for you. Hugs to you and God bless you all!
Lisa and Kelly Marthaller
June 16, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Cathy VanMiddlesworth
June 16, 2021
