E. Norma Asplund

Evelyn Norma Asplund was born April 26, 1929, in Barnesville, Minnesota. She grew up in a small farming community as part of the Allen family, the fifth of nine children. She met John Kenneth Asplund of Wilton, North Dakota on May 8, 1949, and they were married Oct. 21, 1949. Together, they engaged in a long life of Christian ministry while bringing four sons into the world. During the 1970s they planted a church in Springfield, Missouri and established a Christian school, New Covenant Academy, that still thrives to this day. In 1987, they moved to St. Augustine, Florida where they served as part of the pastoral leadership team of Trinity Chapel before launching the Living Water Network of Ministries. During the next 30 years they established a volunteer chaplaincy at both Flagler Hospital and the St. Johns Country Jail. They also conducted monthly Marketplace Ministries luncheons.

Norma Asplund is survived by her husband, Ken Asplund, her sons Larry and Reggie Asplund, seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, as well as her younger sisters, Janice Hastie and Sharon Bjerken.

She is preceded in death by her two sons, Ronny and Joey.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at Anastasia Baptist Church, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. and burial at Craig Memorial Park.

Evelyn Norma Asplund has left an indelible mark on the past, present, and future generations and her legacy will live on through her family and many friends.

