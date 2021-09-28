E. Craig Laub

E. Craig Laub, Burnet, Texas, died Sept. 21, 2021 at his daughter's home after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. A memorial service was held at Clements-Wilcox funeral home in Burnet on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Arrangements for a fall service in Bismarck are pending.

Craig was born Nov. 29, 1951 in Elgin to Elmer and Dorathy (Buchanan) Laub. He graduated from Elgin Public School in 1969 and attended the University of North Dakota for two years before volunteering for the draft to serve in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1974.

He completed his B.S. degree in business administration from the University of North Dakota and later earned an MBA degree from the University of Mary.

Craig began work for Basin Electric Power Cooperative, headquartered in Bismarck in 1974 where he continued to work until his retirement in 2008. Craig was a devoted father and grandfather, moving to Texas shortly after he retired to be close to his daughter, Megan and her family. He thoroughly enjoyed watching Ian and Alex compete in basketball, football and baseball over the years.

He was a kind and gentle man who gladly volunteered at Hill Country Fellowship Church where he was greeted enthusiastically by children arriving at the preschool there. Craig loved to golf and he will be remembered far and wide as an exceptional baker and maker of sweets, especially for his peanut butter and chocolate cake, his chocolate chip cookies and his coveted peanut brittle.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Eric Cantrill and grandsons Ian and Alex all of Burnet, Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Mikiel and Odell Ottmar, Bismarck; brother and sister-in-law Elmer Bryan and Cecilia Kay Laub, Las Vegas, Nev.; and sister E. Diane Laub, Bismarck.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Basin Electric Scholarship fund in the form of a check written to Basin Electric Power Cooperative with "scholarship donation in memory of Craig Laub" in the memo line and sent to Basin Electric, Attn: Paige Fleck, 1717 E Interstate Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58503.

