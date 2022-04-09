Menu
E. Diane Laub

BISMARCK - E. Diane Laub, 66, Bismarck, died October 23, 2021.

A memorial service will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Ave C, Bismarck.

Diane donated her body to the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and will be cremated and buried in Grand Forks when the medical students are finished learning.

Diane is survived by her sister, Mikiel; brother, E. Bryan; and their spouses, children, and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or to ELCA Special Needs Retirement Fund.

To share memories of Diane, sign the online guestbook or view the service livestream visit www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Apr. 9, 2022.
