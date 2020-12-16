Earl Doe

Earl Raymond Doe, 90, New England, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Dec. 9, 2020. Earl's Celebration of Life Service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at Ladbury Funeral Service with Rev. Mike Pretzer as officiant. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ladbury Funeral Service.

Earl was born on Jan. 21, 1930 to Tom and Lillian (Hovland) Doe in rural Havelock. He grew up on a dairy farm and started working at a young age. He attended Tepee Butte Country School until the eighth grade. He then continued to help on the family farm.

He married the love of his life, Arlene Redetzke, on June 8, 1949, at Peace Lutheran Church in rural Regent. They lived on the home farm for three years before buying their own farm in Tepee Butte Township. Earl and Arlene raised six children, Ted, Tracy, Warren, Cindy, Sherry and JoLynn.

Earl followed in his father's footsteps by continuing the family's dairy and grain farm. He worked hard and instilled those traits into his children and grandchildren. He retired in 1992, but continued to help with field work. For many years he would cultivate corn, run the combine or help chop corn.

Earl served on the Peace Lutheran Church Council and the New England Credit Union Board for a few years. He also was on the Tepee Butte Township Board for many years.

Even though Earl had a demanding job, he still took time to do things he enjoyed. Socializing with family, friends and neighbors was one of his favorite pastimes. Birthday parties, reunions and other get-togethers were always enjoyable to Earl. He had many nieces and nephews to whom he loved spending time visiting with.

Earl and Arlene were able to do some traveling over the years. They took multiple bus tours, traveling to places such as, Branson, Missouri and Nashville, Tennessee. The couple also saw the beautiful New England fall foliage and enjoyed time going on a cruise.

Music was an enjoyable part of Earl's life. He learned to play guitar along with other instruments at a young age. He would often play a tune at family get-togethers while the kids would dance. He taught his grandchildren and great-grandchildren many different tunes through the years.

Earl took much pride in his grandchildren, Cristal, Kory, Ariann, Halle, Craig, Curtis and Laura. He was always ready to play a game of dice or cards when the grandkids came over to visit. His great-grandchildren were also a huge part of his life. Kelsey, Westin, Sophia, Olivia and Liam all had a special place in Earl's heart. Even at the age of 80 and later, Earl would jump down on the floor to play with his great-grandkids.

Earl had a great sense of humor. He was always quick with a joke and liked to make people laugh. His smile, laugh and a slap on the knee will always be remembered.

Earl is survived by his wife Arlene, his children, Ted (Carol), Washburn, Tracy (Shari), Bismarck, Warren (Gail), New England, Cindy (Steve) Borg, Fresno and JoLynn (Gary) O'Connell, Great Falls; son-in-law, Benjamin Clarin, Sioux Falls; sisters, Lila Johnson, Spring Lake Park, Lois Kunze, Bismarck; grandchildren, Cristal (Barb) Doe, Moorhead, Kory (Brennon) Doe, New England, Ariann (Don) Doe, New England, Halle Doe-Pugh, Sioux Falls, Laura Fajardo, Bismarck, Curt (Andrea) Kuntz, Bismarck, Craig (Deann) Kuntz, Bismarck; great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Sophia, Olivia, Liam Doe and Westin Gilman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sherry Doe; sisters, Gladys Doe, Marjorie Mack, Virginia Lisius, Hazel Liden, Lorraine Rafferty, Elaine Thorsgard, Shirley Whetter; brothers, Lloyd, Calvin, Glen and Leslie. Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson.