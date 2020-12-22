Menu
Earl Kanthack
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020

Earl Kanthack

Earl Albert (Jim) Kanthack, 94, died Dec. 14, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck.

Born on April 30, 1926 in Stanton to Charles W. Kanthack and Effie Nelson Kanthack. Raised in Stanton, Jim graduated from Stanton High School in 1944 where he played basketball and baseball. He was the valedictorian of his class.

During World War II, Jim served in the U.S. Navy and saw duty in the South Pacific, Okinawa, lwo Jima and Guadalcanal. After the war he attended North Dakota State University and in 1950 graduated with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Jim worked for North American Coal Corporation as a civil engineer for 38 years, retiring in 1989. After retirement he spent 25 years wintering in the San Diego, California area playing golf and enjoying the warmer weather.

After moving to Bismarck in 1968 Jim became an avid golfer. He won the North Dakota Senior Golf Tournament in 1982 and was inducted into the North Dakota Golf Association Hall of Fame in 1994. Jim's first hole-in-one was in 2007 and his lowest golf handicap was 3.

For over 50 years Jim was a member of Apple Creek Country Club in Bismarck and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1968. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Jim was preceded in death by both parents, his sister Margaret (Marge) Ehni and a niece Kathy.

He is survived by his niece Karen Ehni and nephew Rob Ehni.

A burial service will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are being made through Bismarck Funeral Home.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2020.
Now He rests. Jim was my Sunday school teacher. It was an honor to be his student, because I always admired him. Everytime I sing the hymn, "What a friend we have in Jesus," I think of him because he stood beside me. I remember he was always immaculntly dressed and my mom said when he was done with his clothes he gave them to the poor. I wanted to be poor so that I would get them. On Sundays we would have lunch together. He would harass my mom by saying things like, "the communion wine was a little sweet today, don't you think Lillian?" She w0uld say, "Oh Jim, Don't talk that way."
Charles Galloway
December 23, 2020
Another one of the greatest generation has passed on. I will always remember Jim as a fair and honest gentleman. May he rest in peace.
John Lindemann
December 23, 2020
