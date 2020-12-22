Earl Kanthack

Earl Albert (Jim) Kanthack, 94, died Dec. 14, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck.

Born on April 30, 1926 in Stanton to Charles W. Kanthack and Effie Nelson Kanthack. Raised in Stanton, Jim graduated from Stanton High School in 1944 where he played basketball and baseball. He was the valedictorian of his class.

During World War II, Jim served in the U.S. Navy and saw duty in the South Pacific, Okinawa, lwo Jima and Guadalcanal. After the war he attended North Dakota State University and in 1950 graduated with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Jim worked for North American Coal Corporation as a civil engineer for 38 years, retiring in 1989. After retirement he spent 25 years wintering in the San Diego, California area playing golf and enjoying the warmer weather.

After moving to Bismarck in 1968 Jim became an avid golfer. He won the North Dakota Senior Golf Tournament in 1982 and was inducted into the North Dakota Golf Association Hall of Fame in 1994. Jim's first hole-in-one was in 2007 and his lowest golf handicap was 3.

For over 50 years Jim was a member of Apple Creek Country Club in Bismarck and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1968. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Jim was preceded in death by both parents, his sister Margaret (Marge) Ehni and a niece Kathy.

He is survived by his niece Karen Ehni and nephew Rob Ehni.

A burial service will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are being made through Bismarck Funeral Home.