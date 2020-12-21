Earl Laufer

Mass of Christian Burial for Earl Laufer, age 94 of Hettinger, will be held at 10 a.m. MT Tuesday, Dec. 22,2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hettinger. Fr. Raphael Obotama will officiate with burial in the Hettinger Cemetery.

The service will be livestreamed for the public to view and can be found on Earl's obituary on the funeral home website www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be on Monday from 1 to the time of the Rosary Service at 7 p.m. at the Centennial Chapel of the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Hettinger.

Serving as Casketbearers are Joe Oxner, Dylan St. Germain, Frank Laufer, Dusty Laufer, Mike Laufer, and Ben Laufer. All of Earl's grandchildren are Honorary Bearers.

Earl Edward Laufer was born April 26, 1926 in Adams County, to Frank and Rose (Komenda) Laufer. He was one of seven children; brothers LeRoy, James R, Norman, and Maurice: sisters Frances and Elaine. He was raised on the farm/ranch north of Hettinger.

Earl married the love of his life Liv Sather Nov. 26, 1946. He always said "she was the prettiest one". Together they had four children: Katie, Stanley, Karen, and Diane. He may have had only four children, but many, many more thought of him as Dad.

Earl was not only our living historian, but an avid builder of all with a brilliant mind. He envisioned projects in chalk on the homemade propane heater in his shop where he spent countless hours on numerous projects. He was very well known for his fabricated tractors: Big John, New John, Astro, Mack, not quitting until his 'project' was finished. A frequent quote of his: "there's not enough hours in a day, girl!"

BIG JOHN taught us kindness, compassion, integrity, 'be tough,' and don't be a quitter. We are very blessed to have been taught his good work ethics. He worked long hours providing for his family. If you heard lad, girl, or sis, you knew Earl was not far away.

Although farming season kept him busy he stayed active during the winter in his tractor pushing snow. After plowing his way to feed his livestock, he made sure to plow the neighbors' roads with a thermos full of coffee and a bag of donuts (Liv's specialty).

Earl was a hardworking man, proud of his farm and his family.

Earl passed away peacefully Dec. 17, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Home in Mott.

Surviving family members include his three daughters and two sons-in-law, Diane and Roger St. Germain, Bismarck; Karen Matter, Whitewood, S.D.; Katie and Howard Sickler, Whitewood, S.D.; daughter-in-law, Bev Laufer, Hettinger, ND; 11 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Maurice and Margaret Laufer, Lacey, Wash.; James R. and Sallee Laufer, Moses Lake, Minn.; and a brother-in-law, Bob Lewis, Hettinger.

Earl was preceded in death by his wife Liv, his son Stanley, brothers LeRoy and Norman; sisters Frances Meyers and Elaine Ihle, son-in-law Joe Matter, and parents Frank and Rose Laufer

Cards may be sent to Bev Laufer, 1805 2nd St. NW; Hettinger, ND 58639.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com