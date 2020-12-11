Menu
Ed Leno
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Ed Leno

After a long road of chronic health issues, Edward (Ed) A. Leno, 86 of Bismarck, passed away Dec. 9, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck with his wife Norma and daughter Bonnie by his side. He was ready to go and meet with his son and other loved ones.

Ed was born Feb. 8, 1934 to Ed and Christina (Landenberger) Leno on a farm near Tuttle. He grew up on the farm and attended rural grade schools graduating from Tuttle High School in 1951. Ed remained on the farm helping his father for a few years, as his father was away from the farm every other winter, being in the ND Senate.

On June 19, 1955, he married the love of his life, Norma Jane Wacker of Hazelton in Linton. Then moving to Bismarck and selling insurance for a short time, then worked in a service station for a year and a half. Then joining the Bismarck Fire Dept. in Sept. of 1957 until Sept. of 1977, taking an early retirement for 20 years of service. Ed had a real estate license at the time and was also working part time at Wingers Cabinet Builders for the past eight years. He then went full time at Wingers as shop foreman -- as this was what Ed loved to do. Woodworking and building houses was his life passion, as he built a number of homes while also staying in the cabinet business until 1989. Then he continued with the homebuilding until 1998 when he built his last duplex and at that time decided he wanted more time for fishing and traveling.

Ed was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Church serving on the committees and doing other work. He was also a member of the Bismarck Eagles and a life member of the Bismarck Elks.

Ed is survived by his wife, Norma of 65 years, daughter Bonnie, daughter-in-law Marla Carlson (Leno); three grandsons – Jason Gross, Alan (Meresa) Leno, and Pat Leno; four great-grandchildren, Levi Leno, Brianna Leno, Ashley Leno and Taylor Leno; Sisters: Hatti Wolf, Julia Engelhardt, and Edna Bohe; sister-in-law Verna Leno and many nieces and nephews.

Ed was preceded in death by his son, Les; his parents; brothers Fred and David; sister Betty; sister-in-law Ramona Leno; brothers-in-law: Ray Morelle, Roland Engelhardt, Elmer Wolf and Hank Bohe.

A private family memorial service was held at the Bismarck Funeral Home. The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2020.
6 Entries
Growing up watching my older cousins marry two beautiful brothers was such a fairytale for me. Eddy and you were such a precious couple. Now he's at painless peace
henrietta opp
December 17, 2020
Norma and family, we send our sympathies. In the early 70s, while we lived in Bismarck, Ed finished our basement and did an excellent job. We had many years enjoying what he created. Jallos, Rapid City SD
Myron & Mary Ann Jallo
December 16, 2020
Many years, many memories, my heart is with you and your family Norma. Much love..
Richella
December 15, 2020
Sorry To Hear About Eds Passing
Ken Gross
December 13, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Leona Frohlich
December 11, 2020
Our thoughts & prayers are with you all. We loved our Uncle Eddie & he will always have a "special" place in our hearts.
Wally & Lois Kahler
December 11, 2020
