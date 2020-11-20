Eddy Ulrich

Eddy B. Ulrich, 62, of Elgin, passed away Monday morning, Nov. 16, 2020 at the Sanford Hospital Broadway Campus, Fargo.

The private rosary service for Eddy will be held 10 a.m. MT followed by the private Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. MT, all on Monday, Nov. 23, at St. John's Catholic Church, New Leipzig. Fr. Dennis Schafer will officiate with burial in St. John's Catholic Cemetery at New Leipzig. The burial service will be held approximately 11:30 a.m. and the public is welcome to join at the cemetery at that time. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at the cemetery.

The rosary service and Mass will be recorded and uploaded to Eddy's obituary for viewing following the services on Monday.

There will be a public visitation from 12 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home, Elgin.

Condolences may be sent through our website at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.