Edgar Allen Flick, 92, Minot, formerly Manfred, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, at Edgewood Health Care in Minot. A private service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. at the Nelson Funeral Home in Fessenden with burial following at the Vang Lutheran Cemetery in Manfred. Public visitation will be held Monday from 2-4 p.m. at the Nelson Funeral Home in Fessenden.
Edgar was born Aug. 2, 1928 to Ray S. and Gena (Melby) Flick at their homestead near Malta, Mont. In 1935 they moved to the Manfred area where Edgar grew up and received his early education. He later attended Harvey High School.
In January of 1952, Edgar entered the United States Army and served as a medic on the front lines during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge in December of 1953, Edgar returned to the family farm three miles north of Manfred where he farmed until 1993.
He was united in marriage to Jeanne McBain on Jan. 21, 1955. They raised five children, Randy, Ardis, Myrna, Linda and Corey on the farm. Over the years Edgar raised milk cows, beef cattle, hogs, chickens and many other animals. He held a number of jobs prior to becoming the Postmaster of Manfred in January 1964, a position he held until Oct. 2, 1992 when he retired.
Edgar was a longtime member of Vang Lutheran Church and served on the Manfred Township Board for a number of years. He was active in the Manfred Telephone Company, Fagerlund Sons of Norway Lodge, Harvey Masonic Lodge, Harvey VFW and Eagles Club, and was a charter member of the Cathay Gun Club. He was also a member of the National Association of Postmasters of the US, serving several terms as President of the 4th Class Offices of the State of North Dakota.
Edgar enjoyed working in his shop inventing unique things and vehicles of all sorts. He could figure out how to repair or make just about anything and loved doing it. He was also an avid hunter and outdoorsman, and enjoyed attending auctions and flea markets.
Upon retiring, Edgar and Jeanne spent many winters in Apache Junction, Ariz. In 2013, Edgar and Jeanne moved to Minot and lived in Edgewood Assisted Living. Jeanne passed away May 5, 2020.
Edgar is survived by his children, Ardis Zerr, Bismarck, Myrna Flick, Frisco, TexA, Linda Letnes, Fargo and Corey (JoAnn) Flick of Minot; 10 grandchildren, Allen Zerr and Justin (Trista) Zerr, Harvey, Carla Zerr (Josh Herb), Bismarck, Joshua (Nia) Beilke, Corinth, Texas, Chelsey, Taylor and Hannah Letnes, Fargo, Levi (Kelsey) Flick, Mitchel Flick (Gabi Boeckel), Minot, and Andrew (Devan) Flick, Madison, WI; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Marian Nicholson, Eugene, Ore.; brothers-in-law, Ronnie McBain, Fessenden and Dale (Wendy) McBain, Mounds View, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.
Edgar was preceded in death by his wife Jeanne; his son Randy; his parents Gena and Ray; his brothers, Clayton and Roger; and infant sister, Margerette.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 9, 2020.