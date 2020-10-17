Edith Johnson

Edith O. "Edie" Johnson was born Sept. 30, 1937, in Drake to Verna A. (Strege) and Raymond G. Peterson and passed away at Collier Hospice Center in Wheat Ridge, Colorado on Sept. 25, 2020.

Her father was an elevator man, and they lived in several towns in North Dakota ending up in Steele where she graduated from high school in 1955. She graduated as a registered nurse from Jamestown College then went into the Army. After moving to Colorado, she met her husband Ralph G. Johnson, and they married Dec. 11, 1971. She became a physician's assistant and found her calling in the hospice field helping others live their last moments in comfort and dignity.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life Ralph, her parents, and all four siblings: Elmyra Larson, Dennis Peterson, Alan Peterson, and Anita Peterson.

She is survived by nephews Mark (Dawn) Peterson, Bret (Jelena) Peterson, Chad (Kellie) Peterson; niece Krista (Pablo López) Peterson; sisters-in-law Myna Peterson and Nancy Peterson; and stepson Gary (Barbara) Krogfuss.