Edna Sand

Funeral Services for Edna Nupen Sand, 101, of Killdeer will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Killdeer. Pastor Dorothy Stein will officiate the service.

Edna passed away June 27, 2021 at Hill Top Home of Comfort.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Edna's memory to the Hill Top Home of Comfort, St. John's Lutheran Church in Killdeer or Evergreen in Dickinson. Cards may be sent to Rob Sand at 93 112th Avenue NW, Killdeer, ND 58640.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson