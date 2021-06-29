Menu
Edna Sand
Edna Sand

Funeral Services for Edna Nupen Sand, 101, of Killdeer will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Killdeer. Pastor Dorothy Stein will officiate the service.

Edna passed away June 27, 2021 at Hill Top Home of Comfort.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Edna's memory to the Hill Top Home of Comfort, St. John's Lutheran Church in Killdeer or Evergreen in Dickinson. Cards may be sent to Rob Sand at 93 112th Avenue NW, Killdeer, ND 58640.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Killdeer, ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Edna and Bob, you were the most giving and fun people and just a joy to be with all these years we knew you (since May of 1967 when we moved to Bismarck). Edna, I will miss you and our conversations and laughter over so many memories we had. You were such a friend.
Nancy Willis, Bismarck
July 2, 2021
Our deepest sympathy! Always will remember the Badlands riding memories.
Marge & Tony Schwartz
Friend
June 29, 2021
I would always ride my bike to their house. Edna & Bob hired me to mow their lawn by letting me ride their riding lawn mower. They also would let me brush, feed, wash the horses too. She made the best homemade lemonade ever. She was one of my mom´s best friends ( Bobby - Barb Nelson) truly miss them both. Now you are both together again. I look forward to seeing you both soon. On a journey with Him... Shelly Nelson - Monson
Shelly ( Nelson ) Monson
Friend
June 29, 2021
Edna and Bob were one of the lovliest couples I've ever known. I wish you comfort and wonderful memories. They defined graciousness in the eay they lived their lives. I knew them through the Bismarck Horse Club, but probably first threw working at Neuens where they were hood customers! Enjoy being reunited again my friends!
Joan Nelson Auch
Friend
June 29, 2021
