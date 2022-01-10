Edward Czerwien

Edward F. Czerwien, 70, Amarillo, TX, passed away January 3, 2022 after a 3 ½ year battle with ALS. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Ed was born June 30, 1951 in Cleveland, Ohio to Edward A. and Annabelle (Suwolitch) Czerwien.

He graduated from Nordonia High School in Northfield Ohio in 1969 and received his college education at North Dakota State University (NDSU). From NDSU, he received a BS in Animal Science in 1973 and an MS in Animal-Meat Science in 1979. He was a member of the Farm House Fraternity.

He met his wife, Mary (Roth) Czerwien while they were students at NDSU.

On May 5, 1973, Edward and Mary were married in Washburn, ND.

Edward worked for a variety of employers during his long career. In high school, he worked for Acadia Farms in Northfield, OH. He later worked for the following employers after he completed his college education: Fall River Feedlots in Hot Springs, SD, Wilson and Company in Albert Lea, MN and Hayward Cooperative in Hayward, MN. He later worked for Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association as a Branch Manager in Ripon, WI. After that, he was the general manager for the Saint Joseph Stockyards in St. Joseph, MO. He then worked as a Livestock & Grain Market News Reporter for the USDA in Amarillo, TX until he retired. After retiring, he started up CZ Cattle Market Analytics and also wrote articles for a couple of publications.

He was also a member of the following organizations: National Association of Farm Broadcasters, Amarillo Area Agricultural Committee, and the Texas Cattle Feeders Association.

Ed's personal interests included gardening, chuckwagon and cowboy cooking, grilling, and baking artisan breads. He was especially fond of heirloom roses.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, sons Terry (Ivy) and Kurt (Sharon) Czerwien, daughter Christy Czerwien, and four grandchildren. Ed is also survived by his brother John Czerwien and sister Connie Kenyon.