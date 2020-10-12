Edward Weber

Edward J. Weber, 86, of Mandan, passed away Oct. 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife and family, following a long battle with bladder cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church in Mandan with Father Todd Kreitinger officiating. The service will be livestreamed on his obituary page at www.buehlerlarson.com.

Burial will follow at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Edward J. Weber was born on Sept. 28, 1934 in St. Anthony, to Joseph A. Weber and Regina Weber. He was raised in Mandan and graduated from Mandan High School in 1954. He married the love of his life, Deloris A. Bunker on May 4, 1957 in Bismarck.

Edward worked at several service stations before owning and operating Ed's Standard station for nine years. He also was a delivery driver for Cloverdale Foods and Cass Clay. He worked as a laborer with ICI at several local power plants until his retirement in September 1996.

Edward was a lifetime member of the Elks club and enjoyed participating in community events. He had many hobbies, such as camping, fishing, and model ship building, but his favorite hobby was woodworking. He used his talent to make beautiful pieces of furniture for himself and his family. He loved reading Louis L' Amour books and collecting them as well as movies. He enjoyed playing cards and traveling with his wife to visit family and friends all around the country. Ed and Deloris especially enjoyed the winters they spent in Las Vegas. He was a loving and jovial husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He always had a smile and a hug whenever he greeted someone. His laugh was infectious and he always had a good joke to share.

Edward Weber is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Deloris A. Weber; his four sons: Rod (Geri) of Durango, Colo., Ken (Lorraine) of Bismarck, Greg (Mel) of Motley, Minn., and Paul (Patty) of Eagan, Minn.; a brother, Clement Weber of Bismarck; nine grandchildren: Shannon (Andrew) Brackett, Justin Weber, Ryan Weber, Lucas Weber, Lindsay (Andrew) Krebs, Brandon (Colleen) Weber, Nikki (Brandon) Judge, Tim Weber and Sarah Weber; and seven great-grandchildren: Dean and Keira Brackett; Logan, Liam and Levi Krebs; and Jaxson and Ariella Weber.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Ann Curtis, two brothers Mike Weber and Leonard Weber, a sister-in-law Dolores Weber, and a great-grandson Devon Michael Borg.

Memorials may be given to the donor's organization of choice.

The family of Edward Weber wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Fields, Mandan Sanford Hospice, especially Susie and Jill, the Bismarck Cancer Center, and Father Todd Kreitinger of Spirit of Life Catholic Church.