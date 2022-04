My second dad whether he knew it or not, allowing myself to hunt for the last 35 years on his and Agnes property and most recently fueling my daughters hunting addictions, we butchered hogs every winter and that will never be the same. Saying goodbye to a damn good,hardworking, honest man that cannot be replaced. I didn´t get a chance to talk to him the last few weeks and I´m disappointed in that, but I´d hope to think he´s sitting at the table with his sisters and brothers with no pain. Nothing but sincere and kind words for my uncle, truly thankful for everything Eddie and Agnes have ever done for me. Eddie will be missed here on earth but we all have a new angel. I honestly love u and Agnes and i I already miss you.

Tim Wetzel July 4, 2021