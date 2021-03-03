Menu
Edwin Deyle
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dahlstrom Funeral Home - Wishek
15 S. 5th St.
Wishek, ND

Edwin Deyle, 89, Wishek, peacefully passed away Feb. 27, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at the Wishek Community Hospital. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Wishek.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7p.m. at Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Luke Cemetery, Wishek. A livestream of Edwin's Funeral Service will be available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Service Facebook page.

The family respectfully requests that all those in attendance wear a mask and observe COVID-19 safety precautions.

Share memories and sign online guestbook at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com. Dahlstrom Funeral Home of Wishek/Napoleon/Kulm entrusted with arrangement.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dahlstrom Funeral Home - Wishek
15 S. 5th St. P.O. Box 705, Wishek, ND
Mar
5
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Dahlstrom Funeral Home - Wishek
15 S. 5th St. P.O. Box 705, Wishek, ND
Mar
6
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Live streamed on the Dahlstrom Funeral Service Facebook page
ND
Mar
6
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
Wishek, ND
