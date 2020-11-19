Menu
Eileen Bisi

Eileen R. (Bair) Bisi, 84, Mariposa, California, passed away Nov. 6, 2020 at her home. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021 in Bismarck.

Eileen Rae Bair, the youngest of identical twins, was born on Nov. 4, 1936 in Bismarck, to Lawrence and "Dell" (Dralle) Bair. She attended St. Mary's and Cathedral grade schools and graduated from St. Mary's High School and Bismarck Junior College.

Denver, Colorado, and San Francisco, California, were the next moves for Eileen before marrying and settling in Alameda, California. She worked at the Lawrence Radiation Laboratory in Livermore, California, before beginning a long career with Bechtel Engineering in San Francisco.

She was an active member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Alameda and the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Eileen is survived by her sons, Michael (Kim) Marini, Mariposa, and Robert Bisi, Alexandria, Va.; her twin sister, Kathleen Bair, Bismarck; her nephews, Larry Bair, San Francisco, Nick (Kathy) Bair, Redding, Calif., Lawrence Klemer, Bismarck, and Neal (Linda) Klemer, Wilton; and niece, Michelle Alexander, New Jersey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Gerald Bair; sister, Joan Klemer; sister-in-law, Mitzi Bair; and brother-in-law, John Klemer.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 19, 2020.
