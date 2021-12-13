Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eileen Paul
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Eileen Paul

Eileen (Knoll) Paul, age 88, of Mandan, passed away on Dec. 7, 2021 in Phoenix, AZ under the care of hospice.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, Dec. 15th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mandan. Burial will follow in Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM Wednesday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan.

Eileen will be truly missed by her son, Ronald (Cindy) of Phoenix, AZ; one grandson, Jason (Jamie) of Phoenix, AZ; and two great grandsons, Braydon and Bryson (the light of her life during her last years) She also leaves behind one brother, Bob (Marge) Knoll, Hacienda Heights, CA; and two sisters, Anella Leingang and Aldean Paul, both of Mandan; & one sister-in-law, Rosemary Paul, Cody, WY.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Peter, brother Ray (Eleanor) Knoll, two brothers-in-law Ray Leingang & Mike Paul, and infant brother Henry Michael Knoll.

Please go to weigelfuneral.com to view the full obituary, sign the guestbook, and offer condolences.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.