Eileen Paul

Eileen (Knoll) Paul, age 88, of Mandan, passed away on Dec. 7, 2021 in Phoenix, AZ under the care of hospice.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, Dec. 15th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mandan. Burial will follow in Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM Wednesday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan.

Eileen will be truly missed by her son, Ronald (Cindy) of Phoenix, AZ; one grandson, Jason (Jamie) of Phoenix, AZ; and two great grandsons, Braydon and Bryson (the light of her life during her last years) She also leaves behind one brother, Bob (Marge) Knoll, Hacienda Heights, CA; and two sisters, Anella Leingang and Aldean Paul, both of Mandan; & one sister-in-law, Rosemary Paul, Cody, WY.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Peter, brother Ray (Eleanor) Knoll, two brothers-in-law Ray Leingang & Mike Paul, and infant brother Henry Michael Knoll.

