Elaine J. (Tschritter) Breckel, Bismarck, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Private family services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website.

Public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.

Elaine was born July 12, 1938 in Linton to Edward Sr. and Lydia (Kiemele) Tschritter. She graduated from Linton High School in 1956 and married Calvin Breckel in 1960. From this union, they had two daughters, Beth and Darcey. She worked at KEM Electric in Linton until the family moved to Washburn, Minot and eventually Bismarck. She worked in the business office of the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation until her retirement in 2003.

Elaine enjoyed her retirement spending time with her family, watching her beloved Minnesota Twins, reading books, the Tribune, and Emmons County Record, and attending church and related activities. She suffered a stroke in 2018 and moved into St. Vincent's Care Center in Bismarck.

She is survived by her daughters, Beth (Lenny) Taghon, Bismarck, and Darcey Nitschke, Fargo; grandsons, Joshua Taghon, Finley, Jordan Taghon, Bismarck, and Peyton Nitschke, Fargo; brothers, Tom (Jan) Tschritter, Linton, and Reuben (Verda) Tschritter, West Fargo; sisters, Ruth (Elmer) Ackerman, Fargo, and Donna (Don) Job, Stillwater, Minn.; surviving sister-in-law, Linda Tschritter, Linton as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Sr. and Lydia; brothers, Edward Jr., Nathanial (Dan), Jacob (Jakie), Samuel (Sam), and Robert (Bob); brothers in infancy, Henry and Donald, and sister, Frances Wagner. Elaine was also preceded in death by sisters-in-law, Helen Tschritter, Lorraine Tschritter, Jan Tschritter and Pauline Tschritter; as well as several nieces and nephews.

