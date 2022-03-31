Elaine W. Crosby

Elaine W. Crosby died March 22, 2022, following a heart attack the month before.

Elaine was born July 1, 1927, to Hylas and Josephine Dionne in Rolette County, ND, in the town of Thorne. She grew up on a small farm until her Dad bought the town store/gas station and became the post master. A great lover of animals, she even had a pet turkey who towered over her as a child. She enjoyed sports and excelled in school, graduating early. After working in Washington for some time, she traveled to Minneapolis and became a bookkeeper.

Elaine met the love of her life, Orlo Crosby, while attending Rolla High School in Rolla, ND. They married on February 14, 1949, during a raging snow blizzard. Orlo and Elaine spent some time in Grand Forks, and when Orlo graduated from UND, settled in Bismarck, ND.

They reared six children, while enjoying camping and square and round dancing. After her children were older, at age 51, Elaine learned to swim. She returned to her love of sports which included hunting, fishing, softball, golf, tennis and pickle ball.

After Orlo retired in 1985, they wintered in Mesa and became "snowbirds" in 1986, eventually moving to The Resort. They enjoyed a very happy and full life together until Orlo died on October 30, 2004. Elaine continued doing the things she loved as her health permitted.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Orlo; and grandson, Dylan, son of Frank.

She is survived by her six children: Julie Crosby, Wheatland WY; Pamela Martin, Eagan MN; Roxane Crosby, Mesa, AZ; Elizabeth Williams (Patrick), Littleton CO; Frank Crosby Mesa, AZ; and William Crosby, Castle Rock CO. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service held at The Resort of March 31, 2022.