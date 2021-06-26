Elaine Freeman

Elaine Freeman, age 97, of Bottineau, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at a Bottineau nursing home. Her funeral will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, July 1 at the First Lutheran Church, Bottineau. Her visitation will be Wednesday from 1 until 7 p.m. at the Nero Funeral Home, Bottineau. Burial will be at the Oak Creek Cemetery in Bottineau.

Elaine was born June 7, 1924 in Bottineau, a daughter of Edward And Ida (Tideman) Evenson. She attended all her years of school in Bottineau, graduating from high school in 1942. She attended two years at the School of Forestry.

Music was a very important part of Elaine's life. She began piano lessons at age 4 on the piano that her parents purchased, and it is still in her home today. She played for church, weddings, and funerals from the age of 13 through age 90. She played the saxophone in high school band and accompanied the high school choir, as well as many other choirs and vocal groups. During her teen years, she played in a dance band. Elaine was a state organist for the Women's Club Federation and ND state grand organist for Eastern Star.

Elaine had many part time jobs in her high school and college years. She was an usher at the movie theater, which inspired her long interest in movies; worked as a telephone operator on the second floor of the Trutna building; and during World War II, she worked at the Bottineau County Rationing Board and as a clerk typist at the War Department in Washington, D.C. in 1944 into 1945.

On August 18, 1946, Elaine married Erling Freeman at the First Lutheran Church in Bottineau. They moved to Souris in 1947, where they lived for 20 years and raised their three children, Doug, Diane and Donna. They moved to Bottineau in September 1967.

Remaining active since she was young, Elaine was a Girl Scout (her uniform is hanging in the Bottineau Museum), Rebekah's, Homemakers Club, Eastern Star, Ladies Aid, Bottineau Women's Study Club, PTA, Bottineau Community Concert Series, Trinity Lutheran Church in Souris, and First Lutheran Church in Bottineau.

A homemaker for most of her life, she loved hosting family and friends, especially at holiday events. Sewing and crafts were some of her many interests, especially making Christmas stockings for her each of her great grandchildren. She is well known in her family for her Special K bars, banana bread, angel food cake, and vinarterta for holidays.

Elaine passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Home in Bottineau, where she lived for the last two months. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Erling, who passed away in 2012.

Elaine is survived by her son, Douglas (Dawn) Freeman of Minot; daughters, Diane (William) Pritchard of Bottineau and Donna (Vernon) Sanden of Coon Rapids, Minn.; grandchildren, Nicole (John) Kutch of Minot; Nathan (Nichole) Freeman of Minot; Stefan (Jill) Pritchard of Savage, Minn.; Erica Klabunde (John Alstad) of Minot; Alexandra Sanden (Scott Benson) of St. Paul, Minn., and Andrew Sanden of Coon Rapids, Minn.; 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were with Nero Funeral Home in Bottineau. Friends may sign the online register book at www.nerofuneralhome.net.