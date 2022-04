Elaine Gipp

Elaine Gipp, 81, of Fort Yates, passed away June 19, 2021.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan with Dennis Sayler celebrating. Inurnment will be at St. Gabriel's Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday one hour prior to the service.

