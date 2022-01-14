Elaine (Becker) Tomovick

Elaine Maxine (Becker) Tomovick passed away at Westmont Assisted Living in Pinole, California on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at the age of 85, surrounded by her sons and son-in-law.

Elaine and her twin brother, Elmer Becker, were born at the family farm during the coldest weather ever recorded in North Dakota (60 degrees below zero in Parshall). They were born 6 weeks early, weighed 3 and 4 pounds and were delivered by their Aunt and midwife Ida (Becker) Viel. Ida quickly sewed diapers (the size of a man's handkerchief), kimonos and blankets as they had recently received flannel from Sears, Roebuck & Co Catalog by mail and baby clothes had not been completed before their arrival. The twins were so tiny they were swaddled in flannel blankets, placed in cardboard shoe boxes, and placed near an old Kalamazoo coal stove in the living room to be kept alive and warm.

Elaine and her brother Elmer received their elementary education at a rural one-room country schoolhouse located one mile from the family farm and they walked to and from school every day. She graduated from Haynes High School (Haynes, North Dakota) in 1954 as valedictorian of her class. During her teenage years, she won many First Place Blue Ribbon awards at the County Fair for her various 4-H Club projects. At the age of 16, she was chosen as the "1952 Adams County Dairy Princess" and competed in the North Dakota State Dairy Queen Pageant at Jamestown that fall.

She attended Black Hills State University and received an associate of arts degree in business and accounting. Her first job was receptionist, telephone switchboard operator, and Western Union teletypist at Tri-State Flour Milling Company in Rapid City, South Dakota, known today as Hubbard Milling Company. She was employed there for three years.

On April 11, 1956 she married Donald Tomovick, and they traveled around the world during his 22 ½ year Naval career. After Don retired from the Navy in 1977, they settled in Vallejo, California. Elaine was employed as a school secretary for the California Public School System for the next 20 years.

Her hobbies included photography, gardening, sewing, and crafts. During the past 30 years she hand-embroidered approximately 90 sets (630 individual) muslin dish towels, presenting them as gifts to family members and friends.

Don and Elaine were dedicated members and weekly volunteers at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (Vallejo, California) for 35 years (1983-2018).

She was preceded in death by husband (Donald Tomovick), parents (August and Marie Becker), and three brothers (Elmer, Donald, and Dennis).

Survivors include two sons: Steven Tomovick (wife, Diane) and Gary Tomovick (husband, Carl Blake II), sister, Debbie Paolucci of Thornton, Colorado, Sister-in-law, Marty Drickey of Windsor, California, and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.

She requested no funeral or memorial service. Elaine will be buried with her husband Donald Tomovick at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery - Dixon, California.

In her final months she was lovingly cared for by the staff at Westmont of Pinole.

Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo, California. 707-552-6696