Eldred Ames, 97, Minot, formerly of Jamestown, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Trinity Homes in Minot.

Eldred was born April 19, 1923, the son of William and Bluette (Roulette) Ames, in Kossuth County, Iowa. Eldred was raised and educated in Jamestown, graduating from Jamestown High School in 1941. He then attended Wahpeton State School of Science where he studied aircraft maintenance.

Eldred enlisted in the United States Navy on Dec. 15, 1942. He proudly served his country during WWll as an Aviation Machinist's Mate. He was honorably discharged May 10, 1946.

Eldred married Maxine L. Axtell September 24, 1948 in Jamestown. They made their home on a farm near Wimbeldon. They later resided in Jamestown and Woodworth before moving to Minot in June of 1967. They owned and operated Ruthville Conoco for 30 years.

Maxine passed away Nov. 22, 2008. Eldred continued to live in Minot.

Eldred was a member of Vincent United Methodist Church, Minot, and American Legion Rice Deede Post #205 for 65 continuous years.

Surviving family includes: daughters, Barbara (Russell) Emery, Jeanette (Dan) Gravseth and Rhonda (Randy) Nelson, all of Bismarck; son, Doug Ames (Carrie) of Minot; 12 grandchildren; two step grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Jaci Ames and numerous nieces and nephews

Eldred was preceded in death by his parents, William and Bluette Ames; brothers, Proctor, Ronald (Marcela) and Leroy; sisters, Evelyn (Alfred), Dorothy (Durward) and Charlotte (Bob).

Celebrating the Life of Eldred:

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private family funeral by invitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at 9 a.m. at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot.

A public graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Highland Home Cemetery, Jamestown. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, please observe social distancing.

Visitation: A private family viewing will take place at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial are preferred to American Legion Rice Deede Post #205 in Woodworth, ND, 1885 55th Ave SE, Woodworth, ND 58496.

Special Thank You: To the staff at Trinity Homes for the wonderful care they provided to Eldred. Also to Lance Werchau for the faithful visits and many conversations you had with dad.

The service will be livestreamed for the public to view and can be accessed by going to YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkw5wBH7W_IUwKUcuLvhgOw

Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at the Thompson Larson Funeral Home website.