Eleanor Aman
Eleanor Aman

Eleanor Aman, 81, of Mandan, passed away March 26, 2021 at St. Gabriel's Community, Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Fred Harvey as celebrant. Burial to follow at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with her family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Mar
30
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Mar
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
505 10th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
