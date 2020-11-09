Eleanor Speaks
Eleanor Speaks, 100, passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck. For livestreaming of both the funeral mass and vigil/prayer service, go to the funeral home's website.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.
Eleanor was born Oct. 20, 1920 in Bismarck to Josephine and Frank Leo Gabel. She attended school in Bismarck. She was the third youngest of twelve siblings. She married Willard Speaks and together, they had two children, Patricia Ann and Michael Willard. Eleanor and Willard were excellent grandparents to their eight grandchildren.
Eleanor is survived by her daughter Patricia Ehli and eight grandchildren, Dawn Nelson, Robert Ehli, Terry Ehli, Jill Strand, Kellie Brooks, Tom Speaks, Steve Speaks, David Speaks, and several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her great grandson Ryan Strand, who helped her a lot in her older years.
Eleanor was an excellent cook and many delicious dinners were enjoyed at her home during the holidays. Her specialty was her gravy. Even in her nineties, she was called upon to make the gravy.
Eleanor worked at JC Penney Co. for over 30 years as their women's department manager. She was a devoted worker and ordered all the fashion merchandise. She believed in giving customers special attention and was well known for her personal help to customers, staying with them until the perfect outfit was found.
She was preceded in death by her husband Willard, her son Michael, two granddaughters, Erika Liebert and Kathryn Nelson, and all of her siblings.
To share memories of Eleanor and sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 9, 2020.