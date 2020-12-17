Menu
Elizabeth Baker
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020

Elizabeth Baker

Elizabeth Baker, 95, passed away peacefully Dec. 15, 2020 of a stroke she suffered on Thanksgiving day. There will be no services at this time. A graveside memorial will be held in the late spring.

Elizabeth was born Sept. 5, 1925 to Joseph and Theresa Fusi of Mandan where she grew up on a farm. She was the youngest of twelve siblings of which all preceded her in death.

Her hobbies were gardening, canning, baking, and being with her children and grandchildren.

Elizabeth worked at Vi's Cafe when young and the Mandan Hospital in the housekeeping department, from which she retired from.

She is survived by her son Gene Baker and daughter Elaine Baker; grandchildren Jason Baker, St. Louis, Mo., Beth (Adam) Pasco, Ramsey, Minn., Brandon and Marin Baker, Mandan; great-grandchildren Nikki and Kristen Baker; great-great-granddaughter Kaylee Baker.

She will be missed by her family, nieces, and nephews, along with many special friends.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 17, 2020.
Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. Babe was a beautiful person and one of my Mom´s dearest friends. Heaven gained another angel.
Marilyn Curry
January 16, 2021
I am so sorry to see this! Mrs. Baker was such a sweet lady! My deepest sympathies go out to all of her family and friends!
Meg Nathan
December 22, 2020
Elaine, so very sorry for your loss, hope you arecdoing well, try to have a Merry Christmas.
Cindy (Miller) Markel
December 19, 2020
Sorry for ur loss Elaine. You are in our thoughts & prayers.
Sue & Jerry Olson
December 17, 2020
Elizabeth was our neighbor from 1995-2002. She was always up for a chat when we were both outdoors. Sympathies go out to her family.
Tonya Jans
December 17, 2020
