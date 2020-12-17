Elizabeth Baker

Elizabeth Baker, 95, passed away peacefully Dec. 15, 2020 of a stroke she suffered on Thanksgiving day. There will be no services at this time. A graveside memorial will be held in the late spring.

Elizabeth was born Sept. 5, 1925 to Joseph and Theresa Fusi of Mandan where she grew up on a farm. She was the youngest of twelve siblings of which all preceded her in death.

Her hobbies were gardening, canning, baking, and being with her children and grandchildren.

Elizabeth worked at Vi's Cafe when young and the Mandan Hospital in the housekeeping department, from which she retired from.

She is survived by her son Gene Baker and daughter Elaine Baker; grandchildren Jason Baker, St. Louis, Mo., Beth (Adam) Pasco, Ramsey, Minn., Brandon and Marin Baker, Mandan; great-grandchildren Nikki and Kristen Baker; great-great-granddaughter Kaylee Baker.

She will be missed by her family, nieces, and nephews, along with many special friends.