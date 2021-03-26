Menu
Elizabeth Belverstone
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND

Elizabeth Belverstone

Elizabeth "Betty" Belverstone, 72, Bismarck, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, at the Church of Ascension with Msgr. James Braaten officiating. Family and friends will gather one hour prior. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be in ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Betty was born Jan. 24, 1949, at Glen Ullin to Frank and Gertrude (Kobilansky) Bleth. She was raised and educated in Glen Ullin, graduating from Glen Ullin High School in 1967. She attended Dickinson State University where she earned a degree in nursing. She worked for over 30 years at St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck. She married Val Belverstone on Oct. 13, 1989. She loved her family, gardening and flowers, anything outdoors.

She is survived by her husband; children, Tina (Gary) Baker, Todd (Kim) Belverstone, Jenny Moser, Andrew (Jennifer) Schmidt, and Melissa Pilaczynski (Brian Gustad); many grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; siblings, Peggy Herz, Trish Gartner, Roberta (Gary) Herz, and Dave (Maureen) Bleth.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Bleth; and grandson, Tyler Schmidt.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Church of Ascension
ND
Funeral services provided by:
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A huge loss to your family and anyone who worked with Betty. Her laugh and smile could change a day. I worked with her over the years at St. Alexius and know she is already missed.
Arla Teske
March 31, 2021
Val Our deepest sympathy to you during this time. Betty will be missed.
Del and Janet Hellman and family
March 29, 2021
Oh I am sorry to hear this. I wished I could have been at the funeral, but I broke my ankle can unable to drive. I really didn't love her and we had some wonderful times. Val and rest of family you have my prayers.
Dorothy. Kobs
March 29, 2021
Jenny, Andy and Melissa with deepest sympathy the passing of your mom. She was a super nice person and will be missed. God Bless you
Del, Janet, Jason, Julie and Jordan
March 29, 2021
Val, I am so very sorry to hear of Betty´s passing. You have been such a support for us. Mom and dad loved you and Betty so much. Love you. Praying for you all.
Greg and Peggy Fried
March 27, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Mel, my heart breaks for you and your family. Betty was loved and will be missed by so many. Prayers to the whole family
Jaime Byers
March 26, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to all the family. Such a tragic accident. May she rest in God´s arms until we all meet again.
Linda and Jim Erhardt
March 26, 2021
Jenny, Andy, Melissa and family - Betty was such a presence in our house growing up. Her and mom would wake us up bright and early with their laughter after their overnight shifts at the nursing home. Nor shall we forget the rides in the convertible! I have no doubt she has left all of you many memories filled with laughter and smiles and a bit of wit thrown in for good measure! My thoughts and prayers are with you. Nola (Kohler) McNeally
Nola McNeally
Acquaintance
March 26, 2021
I am so very sorry Jenny...Andy and Melissa of your mom's passing...you all are in my thoughts and prayers...hugs to each one of you
Leaha Kitzmann
March 26, 2021
Jenny, Andy and Melissa - I am so sorry for the loss of Betty. She was a great lady and was a 2nd mom to me as we grew up. Prayers to you all
Stacy Pritchard (Miller)
March 26, 2021
Betty and I worked many years together at St Alexis. She was a wonderful nurse and taught me many things. Her take charge ability was so admired. Sincere condolences for your loss.
Mary Ann Mirschel
March 26, 2021
Valentine, Jenny, Andy and Melissa sorry for your loss of a wonderful women, prayers for healing. I will always consider her as my Aunt Betty! Heaven as gain a beautiful angel.
Bobi Jo Schmidt-Isaak
March 26, 2021
I was saddened to hear of the loss of such a very beautiful person. I can say I had the real pleasure to work along side Betty for a number of years and each day was made better with her in it. To the family I pray you have a bounty of treasured memories to carry you through. Farewell Hoopsie! David
David A. Gloria
March 26, 2021
Tina, I am very sorry to hear about your mother My mother passed away a year ago. Your fourth grade teacher Mrs. Hoffner
Janet Hoffner
March 26, 2021
