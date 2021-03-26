Elizabeth Belverstone

Elizabeth "Betty" Belverstone, 72, Bismarck, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, at the Church of Ascension with Msgr. James Braaten officiating. Family and friends will gather one hour prior. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be in ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Betty was born Jan. 24, 1949, at Glen Ullin to Frank and Gertrude (Kobilansky) Bleth. She was raised and educated in Glen Ullin, graduating from Glen Ullin High School in 1967. She attended Dickinson State University where she earned a degree in nursing. She worked for over 30 years at St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck. She married Val Belverstone on Oct. 13, 1989. She loved her family, gardening and flowers, anything outdoors.

She is survived by her husband; children, Tina (Gary) Baker, Todd (Kim) Belverstone, Jenny Moser, Andrew (Jennifer) Schmidt, and Melissa Pilaczynski (Brian Gustad); many grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; siblings, Peggy Herz, Trish Gartner, Roberta (Gary) Herz, and Dave (Maureen) Bleth.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Bleth; and grandson, Tyler Schmidt.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.