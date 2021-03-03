Elizabeth Brockman-Schacher

Elizabeth Brockman-Schacher, age 74, passed after battling Rheumatoid Arthritis for 30 years and more recently cancer in Colorado Springs. She was born in Elgin to Arthur and Emma (Otto) Sprenger.

She graduated from Capital College in 1964 with a secretarial degree which provided various adventures. She enjoyed being active in local churches, playing piano and singing with various groups.

She is preceded in death by her brothers Bob and Jim Sprenger, son Chuck Brockman Jr.

She leaves behind her husband, Leon Schacher and his daughter Kandee, daughter-in-law Kim Brockman (Colorado). Sister, Mary J Heinle (Wellde) Dickinson. She also leaves other family members and a host of friends.

Graveside service will occur this summer in Colorado Springs.