Elizabeth "Betty" Bader Brodehl

BISMARCK - Elizabeth

"Betty" Bader Brodehl, 96, Bismarck, passed away April 8, 2022, at Sanford Health. She was surrounded by family in her final days.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, April 12, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck with a visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Monday, April 11, at Parkway.

Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Betty Bader was born October 12, 1925, to Roy and Rose Bader in rural Almont.

Betty married Alvin Brodehl on November 16, 1949, in Bismarck. The lived and farmed North of Denhoff until 1965 when they moved to Goodrich, ND. Together they raised three girls. They retired from farming in 1976 and moved to Bismarck in July 1983.

Betty was a typical farm wife. She milked cows by hand, raised chickens, and turkeys. She drove grain truck and love to sew and quilt. We all loved her "Dinner Buns". There isn't anything that Betty wouldn't do for family and friends. Betty and Alvin loved being grandparents and they thoroughly enjoyed attending their functions and helping care for them.

Betty is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law: Brenda (Bob) Haider, Bismarck, Sandra (David) Monzelowsky, Mandan, and Shirley Brodehl, Bismarck; five grandchildren: Brent Haider, Denver Colorado, Brad Haider, Bismarck, Scott (Jen) Monzelowsky, Grand Forks, Beth Proper, Casselton and Becky (Travis) Walterson, Bismarck; one sister, Rose Hochhalter, Mandan; four great-grandchildren: Riley Proper, Daniel Proper, Liam Walterson and Jaxon Monzelowsky.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin; one grandson, Kory Monzelowsky; her parents, Roy and Rose Bader; five sisters: Francis (Tony) Kautzman, Ann Leingang, Ida Bader, Margaret (Virgil) Simon, and Dorothy (Gerald) Schneider; and five brothers: Ralph, John, Adam, Steve and Florian.

