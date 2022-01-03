Elizabeth Larson

Elizabeth "Betty" Larson passed away at the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd in New Rockford, N.D., on December 29, 2021.

Betty was born Elizabeth Jean Russell on September 27, 1932, in Reno, Nevada; the daughter of Kenneth & Helen (Rupprecht) Russell. The family later moved to what would become their family farm north of Thief River Falls, Minn., where Betty, and her four siblings were raised.

On September 21, 1952, she was united in marriage to Donald Larson. They lived on the Larson family farm near Holt, Minn., before moving to Thief River Falls, Minn. In 1961, the family relocated to Roseau, Minn., where Betty started an in-home daycare for neighborhood children. She enjoyed taking care of kids, and making memories. Many great times were had by all!

In 1976, Betty and Don decided to make Carrington, N.D., their home. Betty was a very talented baker and expressed her talents at the Buchanan Hotel, The Doughroller, and the Prairie Inn where she was known for making her famous caramel rolls.

Following retirement, she continued to enjoy baking, knitting, gardening, camping and canning. Betty's most treasured moments were spending time with her family, who enjoyed the outcomes of her many hobbies.

Betty moved to the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd in 2017, where she came to enjoy regularly playing Bingo, 6-5-4, and watching movies, as well as creating various crafts and projects.

She will be missed, and her memory cherished by her family, friends, and all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, Kay Dawn (Robert) Pierson, Mora, Minn., Denise (John) Chrzanowski, Thief River Falls, Minn., LeAnn (Corey) Hart, Chaseley, N.D., and twins, Ryan (Brenda) Larson, and Ronda Myers (Thad Rosenau), both in Carrington, N.D.; a sister-in-law Sharon Russell, Thief River Falls, Minn., 19 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Donald, her parents Kenneth & Helen Russell, two brothers Maurice (Shirley) and Bruce Russell, two sisters Marjorie (Henry) Panek, and Loraine (Dale) Grondahl.

Visitation will be Sunday, 1 -7 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. all at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, January 3, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carrington. Burial will be at the Carrington Cemetery. On-line condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com