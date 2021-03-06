Menu
Elizabeth Leingang
1917 - 2021
BORN
1917
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Elizabeth Leingang

Elizabeth "Betty" Leingang, 103, of Mandan, gained her angel wings on March 3, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Todd Kreitinger as celebrant. Burial will follow at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 5:00-6:45 PM at Weigel Funeral Home with a Catholic Daughters Rosary at 6:45 PM and Vigil Service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Betty was born on April 20, 1917, the 13th child of Frank and Monika (Kautzman) Zander. She grew up in Crown Butte, ND. She married Jack J. Leingang on October 22, 1940, and they lived and farmed in St. Anthony, ND until 1986. They then moved to Mandan and she had lived there ever since.

Known as "Aunt Betty" to so many, she was an inspiration to everyone she met. She loved reading, walking, puzzles, and lending a hand. When asked what the secret to a long life is, she said "work hard and have fun!"

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read full obituary, sign the guestbook, watch the livestream and share memories with her family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:45p.m.
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Mar
7
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Mar
8
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Spirit of Life Catholic Church
Mandan, ND
Mar
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Spirit of Life Catholic Church
Mandan, ND
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
Aunt Betty was my Dad's sister, I am sorry for your loss and what a great lady she was, should we all be so lucky to live so long and be healthy to the last day. May her soul rest in peace, Kathleen Zander, Brilz.
John and Kathleen Brilz
March 14, 2021
Extending our sincere sympathy for your loss. Hoping the memories you share, get you through this difficult time.
Larry & Carmen Wallander
March 8, 2021
LOVE AND PRAYERS TO ALL OF YOU.
Gloria Reichman
March 6, 2021
