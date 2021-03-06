Elizabeth Leingang

Elizabeth "Betty" Leingang, 103, of Mandan, gained her angel wings on March 3, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Todd Kreitinger as celebrant. Burial will follow at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 5:00-6:45 PM at Weigel Funeral Home with a Catholic Daughters Rosary at 6:45 PM and Vigil Service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Betty was born on April 20, 1917, the 13th child of Frank and Monika (Kautzman) Zander. She grew up in Crown Butte, ND. She married Jack J. Leingang on October 22, 1940, and they lived and farmed in St. Anthony, ND until 1986. They then moved to Mandan and she had lived there ever since.

Known as "Aunt Betty" to so many, she was an inspiration to everyone she met. She loved reading, walking, puzzles, and lending a hand. When asked what the secret to a long life is, she said "work hard and have fun!"

