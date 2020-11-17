Ella Murray

Ella Voegele Murray, 97, went home to be with her Savior on Nov. 13, 2020. Due to COVID the immediate family cannot travel at this time so a memorial service will be scheduled for a future date. Local viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. CST, Thursday at Barbot Funeral Home in Beulah followed by burial at Beulah City Cemetery.

Ella is survived by her daughter, Patience (Calvin) Sayler; three grandchildren: Joshua (Ciri) Sayler, Elizabeth (Caleb) Wunderlich and Samuel (Joy) Sayler; five great-grandchildren: Collin, Liam, Elliot, Genevieve and Reid; and one sister, Elsie (Walter) Baier as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Ella was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ralph; two brothers: Edward Voegele and Alex (Ida) Voegele, and three sisters: Emma (Fred) Kessler, Bertha Voegele, and Irene (Ray) Cherrey.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.