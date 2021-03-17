Menu
Ella O'Shea
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson - Larson Funeral Home
21 Third Avenue SW
Minot, ND

Ella O'Shea

Ella M. O'Shea, 95, Bismarck, formerly of Minot, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at St. Gabriel's Community in Bismarck.

Ella Marie Engel was born Aug. 28, 1925, the daughter of Wilhelm and Emelia (Weber) Engel in Garrison. She was raised and educated in Garrison. As a young adult, she assisted her parents with the operation of the family farm.

Ella married Dennis B. O'Shea on Sept. 26, 1944 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Garrison. They made their home in Minot, where they raised their four boys. All of the boys graduated from Bishop Ryan High School. Ella worked at JC Penney until her retirement. Following her retirement, Ella volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital and then at Trinity Hospital in the gift shop.

Dennis passed away Oct. 26, 2008. Following her husband's death, Ella moved to Edgewood Vista Assisting Living in Bismarck.

She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Minot, and the Confraternity of Christian Mothers through Little Flower Catholic Church until her death.

She enjoyed camping with her family in her younger years as well as traveling and visiting friends and family. She spent many hours reading, crocheting, and playing pinochle.

Her loving family includes: sons, Kelly (Jan) O'Shea, Homosassa, Fla., and Greg (Carol) O'Shea, Bismarck; daughters-in-law, Sandy O'Shea, Velva, and Gemma O'Shea, Las Vegas, Nev.; 12 grandchildren, Todd (Ellen) O'Shea, Reading, Pa., Rob (Patty) O'Shea, Velva, Denise (Josh) Wolf, Minot, Jim O'Shea, Nashville, Tenn., Tom (Taylor) O'Shea, Destin, Fla., Terri (Matt) Lott, Mt. Pleasent, Tenn., Amanda O'Shea, Mesquite, Nev., Theresa (Ryan) Hendricks, Upper Marlboro, MD; Chelsea (Chris) Purisima, Las Vegas, Nev., Paola (Geo) Purisima, Las Vegas, Nev., Calli (Colton) Anklam, Bismarck, and Cate O'Shea, Bismarck; 19 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Cleone Westby, Turlock, Calif.; sister-in-law, Ida Engel, Garrison; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ella was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 64 years, Dennis; sons, Terry and Michael O'Shea; brother, Christian Engel, Arthur (Esther) Engel, Leslie Engel, Wihelm "Bill" (Polly) Engel, sisters, Katherine (Ernie) Sayler, Clara (Rance) Sayler, Frieda (Gordon) McElwain, Emilie (Frank) Drayton; brother-in-law, Paul Westby.

Liturgy of the Word: Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home Chapel, Minot.

Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens, Minot.

Visitation: Thursday one hour prior to the service at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot.

Memorials are preferred to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church or CHI St. Alexius Hospice.

The service will be livestreamed for the public to view and can be accessed by going to YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkw5wBH7W_IUwKUcuLvhgOw

Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at the Thompson-Larson Funeral Home website.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Thompson-Larson Funeral Home
21 3rd Ave. Southwest, Minot, ND
Mar
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Thompson-Larson Funeral Home
21 3rd Ave. Southwest, Minot, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson - Larson Funeral Home
1 Entry
Sending you our deepest sympathies
Melodee Grenz & Dan Privratsky
March 17, 2021
