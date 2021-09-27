Ellen Kelsch

Ellen Kelsch went peacefully to rest Tuesday, Sept. 21, just short of her 105th birthday. She was born to Benjamin and Catherine Tillotson on Nov. 2, 1916 in Bismarck.

Ellen graduated from Bismarck High in 1934. She went to work at age 17 at the Bank of North Dakota. She continued her education at North Dakota State University. During her lifetime she also worked for the Commissioner of North Dakota Education and the Speaker of the House of the North Dakota Legislature.

She belonged to P.E.O., Mother's Club, Breakfast Club and St. George's Episcopal Church Guild. She loved bridge and was an avid reader. She enjoyed a cocktail, a well-set table, and a good meal with lots of color and fresh flowers. Ellen was also active in politics. As a precinct committee woman, she got out 95% of registered voters.

She is survived by her children, Jerry Ann Allers (Richard), Jay D. Davis (Elly), and Claudia Tierney; her four grandchildren; Todd and William Allers, Jeffrey Davis and Merritt Arreola; and four great grandchildren, Joshua and Sean Allers, Brady and Kelton Davis.

Burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials for Ellen can be sent to St. George's Episcopal Memorial Church, 601 N 4th St. Bismarck, ND 58501.

