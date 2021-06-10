Ellen Nagel

Ellen (Paul) Nagel, 77, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on June 8, 2021, surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17 at the Church of St. Mary, 806 E. Broadway Ave., Bismarck. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck, with a rosary/vigil at 7 p.m.

She was born Feb. 26, 1944, in Linton to Bernhard and Gertrude (Bachmeier) Paul.

Ellen graduated from Strasburg High School in May 1962. Ellen met the love of her life, Michael, and they married Sept. 29, 1962, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Linton. They really enjoyed dancing and doing the jitterbug. Mike and Ellen traveled to various cities and states during Mike's involvement in the U.S. Military. In 1963 they moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. Ellen graduated from St. Joseph's School of Cosmetology in 1964. Shortly after, they welcomed their first child, Lisa Maschell, who was born Jan. 14, 1965. In 1966 they made the move back to North Dakota to the family farmstead where she became a housewife. On May 27, 1968, they welcomed their second child, Glenn Michael. Mike and Ellen were their children's number one fans on the sidelines of their sporting events throughout high school, college and adult life. In 1977 Mike and Ellen moved to Linton where Ellen went to work as a CNA at the Linton Hospital. They moved to Bismarck in 1988. Ellen started as a CNA and transitioned into a switchboard operator at MedCenter One/Q&R Clinic, until she retired in 2010. A short time later, they moved to Cattail Bay where she enjoyed her retirement. She spent lots of summer days fishing on the shore while reading her book. She also loved tending to her flower beds. They moved back to Bismarck on Feb. 26, 2021 (Ellen's 77th birthday). She loved that she was closer to family.

Ellen truly enjoyed life to the fullest. She was an avid reader. She could get lost in any book she picked up. She loved planting and caring for her flowers, fishing, baking, sewing, shopping and spending time with her family and friends.

Ellen's smile was contagious and could brighten any room she walked into. She had a heart of gold.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband, Michael; daughter, Lisa Bannister (Jeff Forsberg), Bismarck; son, Glenn Nagel (Mary Ann Bunczak), Apple Valley, Minn,; seven grandchildren, Hailey (Dustin) Wiedrich, Hazen, Justin Bannister, Hazen, CeJae Forsberg, Grand Forks, McKenzie Forsberg and TrisTa Forsberg, both of Bismarck, Quintin Nagel and Dawson Nagel, both of Apple Valley, Minn.; great-granddaughter, Kennedy Wiedrich (6), Hazen; sister, Marilyn Thayer, Spokane, Wash.; sisters-in-law, Marge Paul, Bismarck, and Linda Paul, Bismarck; brother-in-law, Vince Swenson; along with many nieces and nephews. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Caroline; sister, Diane Swenson; brothers, Wilhard "Bill" Paul and Lawrence "Larry" Paul.

Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32, "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ"

