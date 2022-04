Elmer Ziebarth Jr.

Elmer Ziebarth Jr., 77, Bismarck, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home. Memorial services will be held 12 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Bismarck with Rev. Justin Woodside officiating. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.