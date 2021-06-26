Elsie Blumhardt

Elsie Blumhardt, 98, passed away June 19, 2021, at Jacobson Memorial Hospital and Care Center, Elgin. Elsie Heupel was born April, 29, 1923 in rural Grant County to Jacob and Katherine (Boehler) Heupel. She was raised on the farm 17 miles north of Elgin, attending country school and graduating from Elgin High School in 1941. Elsie attended Dickinson State College for a summer and then taught country school for several years. She was remembered as a favorite teacher by many of her students. Elsie was a hard worker, and enjoyed raising poultry, gardening, cooking, and sewing.

Elsie married Herbert Blumhardt on June 30, 1943. They farmed on the Gruzsie place until 1952, then moved to the Blumhardt farmstead. In 1976, they moved to Elgin, continuing to farm for a few more years. Elsie remained at home with assistance until January 2019 at which time she moved to Dakota Hills, Elgin. She entered Jacobson Memorial Hospital/Care Center in January 2020.

Herbert passed away July 6, 2010. Elsie leaves her children, Lynette Hendrickson (Randy Kowalski), Orville Blumhardt, Odella (Bob) Sanborn, and Eugene (Diane) Blumhardt, five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Lydia and Alvina; five brothers, Emmanuel, Oscar, Arthur, Jacob Jr., Rudy (in infancy); many friends, and a great-grandson.

Graveside services were held for Elsie 1 p.m. MT Monday, June 21, 2021 at Hope Congregational Cemetery, Elgin. Rev. Ed Zimmerman officiated.

Many thanks for the loving care and concern shown by the staff of Dakota Hills, and Jacobson Memorial Hospital and Care Center. Also a thank you to Rev. Zimmerman for his ongoing visits with Elsie.

Condolences may be sent through our website at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.