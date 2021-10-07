Elsie Buchmann

Elsie Buchmann, 97, of Beulah, passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Sakakawea Medical Center, Hazen. Services will be held 10 a.m. CDT Friday, Oct. 8 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Beulah with Pastor Toby Heller officiating. Burial will follow in the Beulah City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.

She is survived by her children, Larry, Lonny (Sandy), Lesly (Joette), all of Beulah; six grandchildren, Scott (Heather) Buchmann, Jeremy (Melissa) Buchmann, Tricia (Dustin) Allen, Eric (Mary) Buchmann, Andrew Buchmann and Nathan Buchmann; four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Eleanore Gappert of Hazen; and many nieces and nephews.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Julius; five brothers; four sisters; one great-granddaughter, Aaliyah; and one great-grandson, Wyatt.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.