Elva Louise Knudson
Elva Louise Knudson

BISMARCK - The gates of Heaven opened on April 7, 2022, to welcome Elva Louise Knudson, 91.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Church of St. Joseph, Mandan, with Fr. Joshua Waltz officiating. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

A Parish Rosary and Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

Elva was born July 10, 1930, to Cornelius and Gertrude (Tausend) Bechtold, in Glen Ullin, ND. Her family moved to Mandan where she attended St. Joseph School and Mandan High School. On April 18, 1950, she married the love of her life, Myles R. Knudson, at the Church of St. Joseph.

Family was Elva's pride and joy, and from this union they were blessed with four daughters and four sons; twelve grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Elva loved camping with her family, reading, and cooking.

Elva is survived by her children, Bob (Lynn), Bill (Kathy), Kathy, Patty, and Sandy (Pat) Stockert.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Myles; daughter, Deb; sons, Ken and Doug; her parents; and sisters, Zella and Kimm.

Please go to www.WeigelFuneral.com to share memories of Elva.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Apr. 9, 2022.
