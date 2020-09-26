Emerita Loeb

Emerita (Friesz) Loeb Horner, 85, Bismarck, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Heaven gained another angel as Emerita was reunited with her Holy Father. Due to COVID-19, a private family funeral service was held at The Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck. A recording of the funeral service will be available on the funeral home's website in the near future.

Emerita was born on May 10, 1935 in rural Flasher to Nicholas and Perpetua (Schmidt) Friesz. She spent her childhood on a farm near St. Anthony and attended St. Peter and Paul Catholic School in Fallon. She married Ralph Loeb on Oct. 5, 1953 and shared 52 years with him until his death in 2005. They raised their family of seven daughters, and foster son, Ardalan Hardi, in Bismarck. Emerita worked for many years at the Sweetheart Bakery and retired at age 58. In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling and was fortunate enough to visit many of her "bucket list" destinations, including Rome, Hawaii, Australia, Germany and Croatia.

Emerita loved to dance---and did so at every opportunity---teaching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to polka, waltz, and two-step. Oftentimes, her individual polka steps would be the inspiration for an impromptu kitchen dance party.

On Oct. 19, 2019 Emerita married her new love and dance partner, Eugene Horner. She enjoyed spending winters in Arizona with Gene, listening to him play his accordion and keyboard, and of course, dancing with him.

As a devout Catholic, Emerita actively lived to serve others. She spent countless hours volunteering at Corpus Christi Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic minister and was a member of the Catholic Daughters. In addition to her faith community, she volunteered at Sanford Koffee Korner and AARP.

Emerita is survived by her loving husband, Eugene Horner; daughters, Marie Alexander, Minneapolis, Minn., Linda (Al) Kunick, Cheryl Holcomb, Leila (Todd) Twogood, Sheila (Wayne) Rogstad, Claudia Lorenz, all of Bismarck; foster son, Ardalan (Kim) Hardi, Denver, Colo.; 23 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Gene's sons and wives, Jerry (Sheryl) Horner, Rob (LaVonne) Horner, Dave (Nancy) Horner, Tom Horner, all of Bismarck, and Ron (Julie) Horner, Springfield, Mo.; and siblings, Roy (Jeanette) Friesz, Jim (Judy) Friesz, Loretta (Harlan) Loeb and Luella Collins.

She was preceded in death by Ralph Loeb; daughter, Ellen Titus; her parents; brothers, Ray Friesz, Martin Friesz, Henry Friesz, Nicholas Friesz; and sisters, Margaret Friesz, Francis Hopfauf, Josephine Helbing, and Odelle Mildenberger.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to the Corpus Christi Food Pantry or a charity of your choice.

