Emil Lauf

Emil Lauf, 93, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Knife River Care Center, Beulah. Services will be held 10 a.m. CDT Monday, Oct. 11 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hazen with Pastor Kirk Peters officiating.

Emil will be laid to rest with his wife at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, Mandan at 2 p.m. CDT. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen.