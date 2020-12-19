Menu
Emil Ternes
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Emil Ternes

Emil Ternes, 93, was called home to heaven on Dec. 18, 2020 from COVID at Miller Pointe. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. For those attending masks are required. For those not attending you can watch the service on the Corpus Christi Catholic Church website. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Emil was born Aug. 4, 1927, to John and Celesdina Ternes. Emil grew up in the Krassna/Strasburg area. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII.

Emil married Hermina Schiele on Oct. 3, 1955 in Linton. They moved to Bismarck in 1957. Emil worked for Vantine's until they closed and then continued as a custodian for Bismarck Public Schools. Emil volunteered ushering for funeral masses.

Emil and Hermina enjoyed socializing and dancing. They also enjoyed many bus tours. Emil's granddaughters put a twinkle in his blue eyes.

Emil is survived by his daughter: Celestine (Harold) Leingang and their daughter, Celeste, Mandan; son: David (Rebecca) and their daughters, Eleanore and Caroline, Roseville, Minn.

Emil was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers and sisters, Helen (Mike) Scherr, Otto (Florence) Anton (Margaret) and Audina (Alex) Braunagel; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Edward (Alice) Schiele, Bernadine (Anton) Scherr, Catherine (Herb) Daul and Alvin (Doris) Schiele.

The family would like to thank Touchmark and Miller Pointe for the care given to Emil.

Those wishing to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Emil was much loved at Touchmark. Peace to all his family.
Gwen Kautzman
December 21, 2020
I sure enjoyed visiting with Uncle Emil. I´ll forever remember his little grin and gentle nod as he listened more than he spoke. His soft spoken, calming conversations will always be a fond memory for me. Wishing you and your family wonderful memories to forever keep in your hearts and to share with love and laughter May he Rest In Peace.
Brad and Pat Pender
December 21, 2020
Emil and Hermina were the kindest neighbors on Constitution Dr. Always inviting us over when they had gatherings in their garage. Brought many homemade buns and kuchens for our family to enjoy. Rest In Peace Emil and Hermina.
Lorraine Dressler
December 20, 2020
