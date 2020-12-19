Emil Ternes

Emil Ternes, 93, was called home to heaven on Dec. 18, 2020 from COVID at Miller Pointe. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. For those attending masks are required. For those not attending you can watch the service on the Corpus Christi Catholic Church website. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Emil was born Aug. 4, 1927, to John and Celesdina Ternes. Emil grew up in the Krassna/Strasburg area. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII.

Emil married Hermina Schiele on Oct. 3, 1955 in Linton. They moved to Bismarck in 1957. Emil worked for Vantine's until they closed and then continued as a custodian for Bismarck Public Schools. Emil volunteered ushering for funeral masses.

Emil and Hermina enjoyed socializing and dancing. They also enjoyed many bus tours. Emil's granddaughters put a twinkle in his blue eyes.

Emil is survived by his daughter: Celestine (Harold) Leingang and their daughter, Celeste, Mandan; son: David (Rebecca) and their daughters, Eleanore and Caroline, Roseville, Minn.

Emil was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers and sisters, Helen (Mike) Scherr, Otto (Florence) Anton (Margaret) and Audina (Alex) Braunagel; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Edward (Alice) Schiele, Bernadine (Anton) Scherr, Catherine (Herb) Daul and Alvin (Doris) Schiele.

The family would like to thank Touchmark and Miller Pointe for the care given to Emil.

Those wishing to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.