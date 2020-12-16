Emil Vetter

Emil passed away Wednesday morning, Dec. 9, 2020, at the Marian Manor Health Care Center, Glen Ullin.

Emil was born Feb. 8, 1928 to Otto and Lydia (Leischner) Vetter. He was the youngest of six children. He attended country school northwest of Elgin and high school in Elgin until he was needed to help on the farm while his brother served in WWII.

Emil married Ella Rieger on Nov. 7, 1948, making the farm their home; milking cows and raising their sons. In 1971 Ella was diagnosed with cancer and they moved into Elgin where Emil worked for Dittus Inc., and later the Elgin Public School. Ella passed away Aug. 15, 1976. Emil then moved to Dickinson working at Anfinson's for a short time and then for the Dickinson State College until his retirement in 1991.

Emil married Janice Swanson on Dec. 18, 1981. They made their home in Dickinson; moving to Elgin upon retirement.

Emil was an active member of the Hope Conservative Congregational Church, Elgin Senior Meals program, and Germans from Russia. He loved calling bingo at the Jacobson Memorial Care Center; doing so for 25 years. Music was a major part of his life, especially hymns and gospel songs. He enjoyed singing for various events. He had a well-developed sense of humor and enjoyed a good prank. Fond memories of Emil include listening to him whistle while he worked, playing with the grandkids and hearing how he wished he just had a little bit of their energy. Emil was fluent in various dialects of German. He enjoyed conversing in German while visiting friends. Emil was a loving, caring, generous husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be missed.

Emil is survived by his loving wife Janice, Elgin; four sons, Charles (Colleen) Vetter, Elgin, Loren (Naeko) Vetter, New Hope, Minn., Glen (Karen) Vetter, New Hope, Minn., and Bill (Shelly Pitsenburger) Vetter, Big Lake, Minn.; 11 grandchildren, Janine Vetter, Suzanne (Jason) Smith, Justin (Brandi) Vetter, Bill (Rachel) Vetter, Angela (Ben) Emmrich, Lisa (Shawn) Stroebl, Daniel (Andrea) Vetter, Eric Vetter, Jessica Vetter, Nikki Vetter, Emily Vetter; Breanne Fugate, whom he loved liked a granddaughter; 14 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ray Vetter, Elgin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Ella; and four sisters, Huldah Schulz, Lorraine Zimmerman, Edna Schock and Elsie Vetter.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Marion Manor Health Care Center for the wonderful care they provided for Emil.