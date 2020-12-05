Emilie Boschee

Emilie E. Boschee, 85, Bismarck, passed away Nov. 30, 2020. A limited service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 at Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Bismarck Funeral Home. For those not attending, the funeral service will be available via livestream on Faith Lutheran Church's Facebook page.

Emilie was born Jan. 12, 1935 in Crosby to Oliver and Fern (Lohse) Fordahl. She married Milbert C. Boschee of Wishek on Aug. 8, 1952 in Crosby. They moved to Williston and settled in Bismarck where she was a homemaker, babysat, and worked for Railway Credit Union. She held various roles at Faith Lutheran Church including charter member of the Altar Guild, AFL-CIO, as well as teaching Sunday and Bible school.

Emilie loved the joy and closeness of family, hosting the annual family lefse party and enjoyed many hobbies including puzzles, playing cards, quilting, cooking, baking, decorating cakes, and entertaining.

She leaves behind her sisters, Jeannette Hansen, Lois Roden, Juanita Wilhelmi, Patricia Fordahl, and one sister-in-law, Ella Aipperspach. Her daughters, Lorie Boschee, Paula Gabel, Tracy Boschee, and son, David Boschee. Grandsons, Michael Pickell, Brian Gabel (Jessica Richter), Dillan Boschee, Devon Boschee (McKenzie Shoults) and granddaughter, Jackie (Brandon) Levi. Great-grandsons, Jacob Wisham, Jayden Levi, Bryson Wisham, and great-granddaughters, Brooklynn Levi, Geneva Umpleby and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fern and Oliver Fordahl; husband, Milbert Boschee; daughter, Karen Pickell; brothers, Leroy, Robert, Clifford, and Lowell Fordahl; sisters, Carmen Fordahl, Eileene Olson, Olive Patton, and Florence Gumke.

