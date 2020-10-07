Menu
Search
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Emma Hartman

Emma Hartman, 80, of Dickinson, passed away October 3, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM MT on Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Carson, ND with Rev. Dennis Schafer as celebrant. Burial will follow at the Carson Community Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM CST at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary and Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with her family.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.