Enid Jampsa Wells was born April 17, 1925, in Wolf Lake, Minnesota, the eldest of four children. She attended school in Wolf Lake and Frazee and lived briefly in Minneapolis before marrying Robert V. Wells on May 31, 1943, in the Army chapel at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. When Robert was discharged at the end of WWII, they moved to California where they had three children, Charles, Tom, and Catherine. Later they moved back to his hometown of Robinson where they had two more children, Ruth and Frank.

Enid was active in her church, community organizations, and the Eastern Star. She and Bob lived in Robinson until he retired, when they moved to Jamestown to be closer to family. Bob passed away in 2014. Enid spent her last years in the Heritage Centre and Ave Maria Village, where she participated in many activities and enjoyed the companionship of other tenants and staff. She passed away on Nov. 9, 2020, at the age of 95.

Enid is survived by her five children, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert V. Wells and her grandson Robert C. Wells. No public memorial service is planned. Memorial gifts may be made to First United Methodist Church of Jamestown, Ave Maria Village, or Jamestown Regional Medical Center - Cancer Center.

