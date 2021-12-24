Eric Mayer

Funeral Mass for Eric Mayer, 44, of Bismarck, will be 9:30 a.m. MST Tuesday, Dec. 28 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Richardton with Father Thomas Wordekemper celebrating. Burial will follow at the St. Mary's Cemetery.

Visitation for Eric will be from 4 to 6 p.m. MST Monday at Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson with a rosary and vigil being held at 6 p.m MST.

Eric passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Sanford Health in Bismarck from complications related to COVID pneumonia.

Eric was born in Richardton on Oct. 2, 1977. He was the son of Francis "Duke" and Jane (Schatz) Mayer. He will also be remembered as "Bucky" and "Remi." While attending Richardton-Taylor High School, Eric was active in football, basketball and track. He graduated in 1996 and furthered his education at NDSCS where he continued playing football and received his automotive and diesel master tech degree. Following his studies, he moved to Casper, Wyoming to build race car engines before moving to Bismarck to work for Eide Ford, NW Tire, Auto Wizard and Cyclone Drilling. His most recent job was a driller at Terracon. Eric had a passion for classic cars and was a member of NDSRA and MSRA car clubs. He worked on many classic cars and enjoyed going to car shows with his '54 Chevy Bel Air. His favorite pastimes were snowmobiling, camping, bonfires, helping others and spending time in his shop fixing and tinkering on cars. He was always fixing something, whether big or small. There was absolutely nothing this guy could not fix! He loved snow, when we received a major snowfall he was like a kid in a candy store. He also loved watching Notre Dame Football and the Dallas Cowboys. Christmas was his favorite holiday, always making sure the Christmas lights and decor were perfect. He will be missed dearly this season.

Eric is survived by his mother, Jane of Richardton; siblings, Corey (Jan) of West Fargo, Michael of Elgin, Jason (Dawn) of Bismarck, Carmela (Aric) Gilge of Bismarck, Paula Penny of Dickinson, Miranda (Matthew) Hoff of Taylor; nieces and nephews, Logan (godson) Mayer, Taylor and Tanner Mayer, Dawson and Ryleigh Penny, Avery, Atley, Arley, and Asher Hoff.

He is preceded in death by his father, Francis (Duke); grandparents; aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for funeral expenses.

