Eric Sellers

Eric Sellers, 41, Bismarck, passed away June 15, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 18 at Church of the Ascension, 1825 S Third St., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Eric Michael Sellers was born July 19, 1979 in Bismarck to Larry Sellers and Julie (Dolajak) Sellers Ternes. He attended Cathedral Grade School, SMCHS and graduated from NDSU with a bachelor's degree in computer programming.

Eric worked as a programmer for Eagle Creek, Valley City and NISC, Mandan. But it wasn't until he started his position at MDU in 2018 that he truly found his niche. He loved the challenge of the position and especially the people he worked with.

Eric was diagnosed with cancer in December 2019. Throughout these past 18 months, he faced this challenge with great courage, dignity and always remained positive. When he was told three weeks ago there was nothing more that could be done, he accepted it with grace and spent those weeks, as Justin would have said, "All in." He spent his time reflecting on life and enjoying the company of his family and his friends who rallied around him. Eric wanted to thank Dr. Peter Kurnially and his staff, and "his girls" in the infusion center for their excellent care. He also wanted to thank Sanford Hospice, Lisa, Meghan and Sister Jill, Spectrum Health Care, Karly, Serena and Kate for their loving care.

Eric was sometimes rough on the outside but was very tender hearted and generous. Eric loved camping, fishing – especially paddle fishing, bonfires, movies, the Discovery Channel and reading, and his trips to the casino. He had an eclectic taste in music and enjoyed Tuesday night Blues Jams at the Elks and Summer concerts at the Mandan Band Shell. And everyone knew he was a connoisseur of expensive scotch and cigars. He loved grilling and cooking, especially cooking with mom for the large holiday gatherings at mom's house. One of the highlights of his week was the Thursday night suppers out with mom and Leo, "the folks" over the past years.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Julie and Leo Ternes; stepbrothers, Gary (Felicia) Ternes, Leo (Rebecca) Ternes, Aaron (Lisa) Ternes and Dan (Lisa) Ternes; stepsisters, Claudette (Jamie) Bosch and Bernadette Ternes; special family friend, Kathy Perkerewicz; his uncles and aunts, Bob (Deb) Dolajak, Al (Virginia) Dolajak and Brenda Dolajak; his cousins, Jessie, Chris (Alli), Lance (Lisa), Lee (Kim), Liz (fiance, Aaron), Josh (Sam), godson Eli (Andrea), and Isaiah Dolajak, Lindsey (John) Heinrich, Lisa (Wade) Pulkrabek, Lori (Bobbie) Ball, Lynne (Jon) Plucker, and Miranda (Corey Lauer) Klatt; grandmother, Anne Sellers; and many great friends, including Paul, Loren, Chad, Nate, Anton, Mike, Dave, Brad, Steve, Eric, Neal, Nathan and Jason.

He was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Justin Sellers; father, Larry Sellers; grandparents, Bob and Paulina Dolajak; grandfather, Larry Sellers Sr.; and his uncle, Vern Dolajak.

In lieu of flowers, do a special kindness for someone, pay it forward, visit a friend you haven't seen recently or send memorials to Eric's favorites, Children's Miracle Network of Fargo or Roger Maris Cancer Center, Fargo.

To share memories of Eric and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.