Menu
Search
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ernest "Ernie" Fritz
1932 - 2020
BORN
October 19, 1932
DIED
November 8, 2020
Ernest (Ernie) Fritz passed peacefully on Nov. 8, 2020.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. To view the live stream mass, go to Bismarck Funeral Home and Crematory's Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Ernest was born on Oct. 19, 1932 to Mike and Christina (Schmidt) Fritz in Glen Ullin. In 1951 he joined the Navy and spent four years in the service. In 1955, he returned from the Navy and attended The University of North Dakota.

In 1957, Ernest returned to Glen Ullin for the weekend where he met Francis Weiand at a dance. They were married Sept. 15, 1958. The couple lived in Grand Forks where Ernest completed his education in 1959. Ernest and Francis lived in Stanton, Hettinger, and moved to Bismarck in 1969 where they lived their entire lives. Ernest was employed with the State Social Service office until his retirement in 1994. Ernest and Francis enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and wintering in Arizona. Ernest was a member of the Eagles Club for 53 years. He was a true Eagle. He served as State and Regional President, Ritual team and received many awards for his service and dedication. Ernest liked to have a nice yard and spent hours grooming the grass.
Ernest is survived by his wife of 62 years Francis, his son Doug, daughter DeeAnn (Jim) Huss, three grandchildren Jereme (Rebecca) Huss, Samantha Huss, Presley Fritz, great granddaughter Laurel Huss and another due this month. Ernest is preceded in death by his parents, brother, and sister Ann (Fritz) Klein.

Go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to share a memory of Ernest or view a recording of mass.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.